Michael Dell-backed Life Time Group sets IPO terms that could value gym chain at $4.2B
Sep. 29, 2021 3:53 PM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH), FXLV, XPOFBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) − an upscale gym chain whose backers include billionaires Michael Dell, David Bonderman and James Coulter − disclosed details Wednesday for an IPO that could value the firm at up to $4.2B.
- The company, which had been publicly traded until 2015, wrote in a revised S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission that it plans to return to the market by offering 46.2M shares at an expected $18-$21/share range.
- Life Time, which intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “LTH,” added that it also granted underwriters the option to buy an extra 6.9M shares for overallotments.
- All told, the firm expects to have about 198.1M shares outstanding following the initial public offering. That will value LTH at about $3.6B to $4.2B on a non-diluted basis, depending on where the IPO prices within its expected range.
- Life Time (LTH) has more than 150 of what it calls “athletic resorts” spread across 29 U.S. states and one Canadian province. The company boasts that the gyms feature top-of-the-line equipment, pools tennis courts, spas, cafes and more.
- LTH also offers online exercise classes and has developed apartment complexes and co-working spaces around some of its gyms. All told, the business had some 1.4M members as of July 31.
- “I founded Life Time nearly 30 years ago to create happy and healthy communities – places of unmatched size, scope, quality, architecture and design that the entire family could enjoy together – and meet all of their health and well-being needs conveniently under one roof,” Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi wrote in a letter accompanying the company’s S-1.
- LTH expects to net $846.5M if its IPO prices at a midpoint $19.50 a share. The company wrote in its S-1 that it intends to use $748M of that to pay down debt, with most of the rest going toward working capital and general corporate purposes.
- As for financials, the chain reported falling revenues and big losses in 2020 during the pandemic, but added that revenues rebounded 17.9% year on year in 2021’s first half to reach $572.5M.
- However, LTH also saw declining memberships during the first half, while higher interest and operating expenses drove the firm’s net loss up 25.5% year over year to $229.2M:
- Still, the company boasts a roster of A-list pre-IPO investors, including entities tied to Dell Computer founder Michael Dell’s MSD Capital Management and billionaires David Bonderman and James Coulter’s TPG Capital. The chain also has backing from late billionaire Leonard Green’s Leonard Green & Partners.
- Life Time (LTH) had been a publicly traded company until it agreed to a $4B take-out by TPG and Leonard Green & Partners in 2015 amid pressure from an activist investor.
- The company’s private investors and insiders will control a majority of LTH’s voting power following the IPO.
Recent Gym IPOs Haven't All Been Fit
- Life Time (LTH) is just the latest gym chain to go public recently. For instance, Mark Wahlberg-backed F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) and Club Pilates parent Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) both staged IPOs in July.
- However, those stocks have gotten a mixed workout so far on Wall Street. While XPOF has risen since its IPO priced at a below-range $12 a share, FXLV has fallen from its $16/share IPO price, as this chart shows: