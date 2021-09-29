Lockheed Martin cut at Cowen as F-35 production may have peaked
- Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.5%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $375 price target, trimmed from $400 at Cowen, which says production for the F-35 may have peaked after its revised agreement with the U.S. Air Force.
- Instead of the prior target of ~170 planes to be delivered, the agreement now calls for 156 starting in 2023 "and the foreseeable future."
- Cowen's Cai von Rumohr estimates the change may trim $500M-$1B from Lockheed's F-35 production revenues, "and because work is accrued on a POC basis and was ramping to reach higher prior rates, LMT's F-35 production billings may have peaked this year at $13B."
- Lockheed shares still offer well-supported peer-high yields on its dividend and free cash flow, von Rumohr says, but relative upside looks capped by pared F-35 delivery plans, disappointing initial 2022 guidance and other overhangs.
- Last week, Lockheed announced a dividend increase and an additional $5B stock buyback authorization.