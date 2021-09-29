Great Lakes Dredge & Dock inks partnership with Project Vesta

Making New Land

Focus_on_Nature/iStock via Getty Images

  • Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) announces that it has signed a partnership with clean technology pioneer Project Vesta.
  • The partnership will look to make Great Lakes a more effective participant in the effort to address coastal erosion and climate change impacts.
  • Project Vesta’s method accelerates the earth’s natural carbon removal process by using a natural rock turned into carbon-removing sand.
  • The two organizations will pursue joint research goals and develop new methods for the safe, effective use of coastal carbon capture.
