Great Lakes Dredge & Dock inks partnership with Project Vesta
Sep. 29, 2021 4:10 PM ETGreat Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) announces that it has signed a partnership with clean technology pioneer Project Vesta.
- The partnership will look to make Great Lakes a more effective participant in the effort to address coastal erosion and climate change impacts.
- Project Vesta’s method accelerates the earth’s natural carbon removal process by using a natural rock turned into carbon-removing sand.
- The two organizations will pursue joint research goals and develop new methods for the safe, effective use of coastal carbon capture.