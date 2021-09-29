Ascendis board authorizes $25M share repurchase program
Sep. 29, 2021 4:14 PM ETAscendis Pharma A/S (ASND)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The board of directors of Ascendis A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has approved a $25M share repurchase program.
- J.P. Morgan will execute the program.
- The purpose of the repurchase is to acquire American Depository Shares needed for the Company’s planned share-based incentive program.
- J.P. Morgan will repurchase ADSs on behalf of Ascendis beginning Nov. 1, 2021 and expected to end by Dec. 31, 2021.
- A maximum of 300,000K ADSs can be bought during this period.
- Earlier this month, Ascendis had a 2.5M-ADS public offering.