Newtopia secures increase in credit facility to C$7.5M

Sep. 29, 2021 4:16 PM ETNewtopia Inc. (NEWUF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Newtopia (OTCPK:NEWUF) amended an agreement with a Canadian bank for an increased revolving credit facility of C$7.5M up from C$5.0M.
  • The new credit facility, along with the C$2.5M private placement offering, doubles the amount of growth capital available to the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • "We plan to make good use of the additional liquidity as our business returns to growth in the second-half of the year following a 300% increase in Welcome Kits sold in the second quarter. We will strategically leverage these funds to: (1) hire additional Inspirators for our growing and highly engaged participant base; (2) expand our sales and marketing teams, to broaden our business development into additional health insurer verticals and, importantly; (3) continue to advance our one-of-a-kind habit change technology to improve efficiencies and drive increased margins," said said Jeff Ruby, founder and CEO, Newtopia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.