Newtopia secures increase in credit facility to C$7.5M
Sep. 29, 2021 4:16 PM ETNewtopia Inc. (NEWUF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Newtopia (OTCPK:NEWUF) amended an agreement with a Canadian bank for an increased revolving credit facility of C$7.5M up from C$5.0M.
- The new credit facility, along with the C$2.5M private placement offering, doubles the amount of growth capital available to the company for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- "We plan to make good use of the additional liquidity as our business returns to growth in the second-half of the year following a 300% increase in Welcome Kits sold in the second quarter. We will strategically leverage these funds to: (1) hire additional Inspirators for our growing and highly engaged participant base; (2) expand our sales and marketing teams, to broaden our business development into additional health insurer verticals and, importantly; (3) continue to advance our one-of-a-kind habit change technology to improve efficiencies and drive increased margins," said said Jeff Ruby, founder and CEO, Newtopia.