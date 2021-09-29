American Tower prices two senior notes offering worth €500M each
Sep. 29, 2021 American Tower Corporation (AMT)
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) priced its registered public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2030 in principal amounts of €500M and €500M, respectively.
- The 2027 notes will have an interest rate of 0.400% annually and are being issued at a price equal to 99.409% of their face value.
- The 2030 notes will have an interest rate of 0.950% per annum and are being issued at a price equal to 99.265% of their face value.
- Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~€987.7M; which will be used to repay existing indebtedness under its $4.1B senior unsecured multicurrency revolving credit facility, as amended and restated in February 2021, and its €1.1B unsecured term loan entered into on Feb. 10, 2021.