Sep. 29, 2021

  • Originally, Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) made its mark in offering "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing for Peloton machines. Then it branched out into savings accounts and now it's getting into cryptocurrency.
  • The company is developing a feature that will allow customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies "directly from their savings accounts," CNBC reports. "It's time for Affirm to support cryptocurrencies in a way that feels organic to us," CEO Max Levchin said during a two-hour investor day presentation.
  • Other features in development is a cash back and rewards program and an Affirm browser extension.
  • Under the "new and coming soon" category are the crypto feature and a SuperApp, according to the presentation's slides.
  • Affirm (AFRM) shares fell 1.5% in regular trading on Wednesday.
  • Last month, its stock soared after announcing a payment deal with Amazon.
