Mannkind to raise ~$102.3M via sale-leaseback of manufacturing facility

Sep. 29, 2021
  • MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) entered into a sale-leaseback transaction for its facility with an affiliate of Creative Manufacturing Properties, which will generate $102.25M in gross proceeds.
  • The real property sale includes 263.9K square feet of manufacturing space at 1 Casper Street in Danbury, but does not include MannKind’s research and development facility.
  • MannKind will continue to operate the Connecticut facility under the 20-year lease agreement.
  • MannKind produces Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, at this facility and is preparing to manufacture Tyvaso DPI (inhaled treprostinil) under its collaboration with United Therapeutics in the same place.
  • The company said Tyvaso DPI is under review by the FDA for its potential to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.
