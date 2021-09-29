Mannkind to raise ~$102.3M via sale-leaseback of manufacturing facility
Sep. 29, 2021 4:38 PM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor3 Comments
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) entered into a sale-leaseback transaction for its facility with an affiliate of Creative Manufacturing Properties, which will generate $102.25M in gross proceeds.
- The real property sale includes 263.9K square feet of manufacturing space at 1 Casper Street in Danbury, but does not include MannKind’s research and development facility.
- MannKind will continue to operate the Connecticut facility under the 20-year lease agreement.
- MannKind produces Afrezza (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, at this facility and is preparing to manufacture Tyvaso DPI (inhaled treprostinil) under its collaboration with United Therapeutics in the same place.
- The company said Tyvaso DPI is under review by the FDA for its potential to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease.
- MNKD +0.33% to $4.49 after-hours