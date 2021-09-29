Landec slips after earnings miss, will offset cost inflation with price increases
Sep. 29, 2021 4:50 PM ETLandec Corporation (LNDC)By: SA News Team
- Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) falls after posting adjusted EPS of -$0.23, misses by $0.11, and revenue of $128.7M, misses by $0.4M.
- The 5.1% Y/Y revenue decline was in part due to the company's planned strategic reduction of its Curation Foods segment. Gross profit grew 7.2% Y/Y on lower sales because of the new focus on high margin segments. Gross margin now stands at 13.6%, falling sequentially from 17.7%.
- Gross margin in the Lifecore segment was 26.3% and gross margin in the Curation Foods segment was 11.0%.
- Landec confirms its FY 22 guidance of revenue between $545M to $554M vs consensus of $547M and adjusted EBITDA between $33.3M and $35.5M.
- From an adjusted EBITDA perspective, the Company now anticipates that less than 30% of its annual consolidated adjusted EBITDA will be generated in its fiscal first half due to customer inventory re-balancing at Lifecore. The company expects to face inflationary pressures that it will offset with price increases and cost saving initiatives.
- Shares are down 2.72% AH.
