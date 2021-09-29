Ensemble Health Partners files for $100M IPO

Sep. 29, 2021 4:53 PM ETBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Ensemble Health Partners, which provides revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, such as hospitals and physician groups, has filed for a $100M IPO.
  • The number of shares to be offered and share price range have yet to be determined.
  • The companies have applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol "ENSB." (ENSB)
  • Underwriters are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo, SVB Leerink, Baird, William Blair, Academy Securities, and Loop Capital Markets.
