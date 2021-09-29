Arbor Realty closes $1.5B collateralized obligation securitization to repay borrowings

  • Mortgage real estate investment trust Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) closes a $1.50B commercial real estate mortgage loan securitization.
  • An aggregate of ~$1.24B of investment grade notes were issued and the company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of ~$263M.
  • Arbor (ABR) will use the proceeds of the securitization to repay borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses, and to fund future loans and investments.
  • The $1.50B of collateral consists of $313M of capacity to acquire additional loans for a period of up to 180 days from the closing date of the securitization.
  • The notes were issued under an indenture and secured initially by a portfolio of real estate related assets, primarily consisting of first mortgage bridge loans and cash with a face value of $1.50B.
  • Arbor (ABR) intends to own the portfolio of real estate related assets through the vehicle until its maturity.
  • The notes have an initial weighted average spread of 1.31% over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs; the facility has an approximate two-and-a-half-year replenishment period.
  • Previously, (Aug. 31) Arbor Realty closes $270M senior notes private placement.
