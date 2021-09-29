Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody cocktail demonstrates reduction in hospitalization, death
Sep. 29, 2021
- Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) led to a 70% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk infected individuals.
- Detailed results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, also showed that resolution of symptoms was four days shorter with each REGEN-COV dose than with placebo.
- Also, both REGEN-COV doses (1200mg and 2400mg) reduced viral load faster than placebo.
- In June, Regeneron reported that the antibody cocktail reduced death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients by 20%.