Cabot Oil, Cimarex Energy shareholders OK merger deal
Sep. 29, 2021 5:15 PM ETCoterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Shareholders of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vote to approve the pending merger of the two companies, which is now expected to close on October 1.
- At today's special meeting of Cabot shareholders, more than 99% of voted shares (~89% of outstanding shares) favored the deal, while Cimarex shareholders also held a meeting today, where more than 90% of voted shares (~79% of outstanding shares) supported the merger.
- The combined business intends to change its name and ticker symbol following the deal closing.
- Ahead of the approval, Cabot and Cimarex shares rose 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively, in today's trading.
- The merger was announced in May to initial surprise and criticism.