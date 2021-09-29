Cabot Oil, Cimarex Energy shareholders OK merger deal

Sep. 29, 2021

oil and gas production

McFranki/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shareholders of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) vote to approve the pending merger of the two companies, which is now expected to close on October 1.
  • At today's special meeting of Cabot shareholders, more than 99% of voted shares (~89% of outstanding shares) favored the deal, while Cimarex shareholders also held a meeting today, where more than 90% of voted shares (~79% of outstanding shares) supported the merger.
  • The combined business intends to change its name and ticker symbol following the deal closing.
  • Ahead of the approval, Cabot and Cimarex shares rose 3.3% and 3.1%, respectively, in today's trading.
  • The merger was announced in May to initial surprise and criticism.
