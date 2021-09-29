Apartment REIT stocks climb as pace of rent hikes heats up

Sep. 29, 2021

  • Many apartment REIT stocks made strong gains in Wednesday trading as the pace of rent increases accelerated in August and September. A Zillow Group index shows the mean of listed rents rose 11.5% in August from a year ago, Bloomberg reports.
  • The S&P Composite 1500 Residential REITs Index (SP1500-60101060) climbs 1.4% in trading on Wednesday, the biggest gain it's made since July 9's 1.7% increase.
  • The median one-bedroom rental price stands at $1,352 in September, up 10.7% since March 2020, says apartment rental site Zumper.
  • Some cities in Florida, Georgia, and Washington saw rents jump more than 25% Y/Y, according to the Zillow report.
  • "To have double digit rent growth over the course of a year and a half is a shocking level of growth, especially considering the vast majority of it has come in the last 9 months," Zumper said in its latest report.
  • For context, rent increased ~1% during 2020, and in 2019, rent was flat on a year-over-year basis.
  • Among the biggest movers today, Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) increased 2.2%, Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) gained 1.8%, Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rose 1.5%, and Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) climbed 1.4%.
  • Also Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) stock rose 2.0% after Mizuho upgraded the stock to Buy on accelerating growth, bad debt tailwinds, and relative valuation discount.
