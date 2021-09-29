US weekly rail traffic down 1.3%
- The Association of American Railroads (AAR) reports total weekly US rail traffic down 1.3% Y/Y to 511,713 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending September 25, 2021.
- Carloads up 6.6% to 239,069; intermodal volume down 7.3% to 272,644 containers and trailers when compared to the same period last year.
- 6 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase with coal, up 11,681 carloads, to 70,002; metallic ores and metals, up 4,418 carloads, to 24,120; and nonmetallic minerals, up 4,103 carloads, to 34,083.
- Commodity groups that posted decreases included motor vehicles and parts, down 4,774 carloads, to 11,563; grain, down 3,128 carloads, to 21,864; and farm products excl. grain, and food, down 169 carloads, to 15,503.
- For the first 38 weeks of 2021, U.S. railroads reported cumulative volume of 8,767,729 carloads, up 8% from the same point last year; and 10,538,169 intermodal units, up 10.4%.
- Region-wise weekly data: North America, 697,319 carloads and intermodal units (-1.2%); Canadian railroads, 79,652 carloads (-2.5%) and 71,153 intermodal units (-6.7%); Mexican railroad, 19,976 carloads (+11.1%) and 14,825 intermodal units (-10.6% Y/Y).
