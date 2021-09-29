Micron falls 2% post-earnings as analysts look ahead to supply resolution
Sep. 29, 2021 5:53 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Shares in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) ended the day 2% lower (after some sharper moves outside market hours) following yesterday's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, where it beat consensus but issued downbeat guidance, warning of supply chain issues both direct and indirect.
- The company said there were ongoing constraints in the supply chain for certain integrated circuit components. It also warned that PC customers were adjusting memory and storage purchases thanks to shortages of non-memory components needed to complete a PC build.
- Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal Weight rating, and says it's staying cautious since it's seeing no improvement in the elevated inventory at customers.
- Meanwhile, most bulls are acknowledging the issues without making a sea change to their outlook.
- Mizuho took the opportunity to trim its price target to $90, from $97. After today's decline, though, that target still implies 26% upside.
- And Deutsche Bank notes that output is being hurt by low levels of finished goods inventory along with the supply concerns for integrated circuits; it's sticking with a Buy.
- Barclays adds the note that margin outlook was worse than anticipated - the company's guiding to non-GAAP gross margin of 46-48% in its fiscal first quarter, vs. 47.9% in the just-completed quarter - but overall it sees a "more muted near-term environment before a 2H recovery." It's also Overweight the stock.
- Despite some flatness over the past six months, shares are still up 47% over the past year.
- Earnings call presentation
- Earnings call transcript