Hot Stocks: HLBZ gets PIPE bombed; utilities halt slide; DLTR rallies; FDS hits high; MQ sets post-IPO low
- On a mixed performance for the broader average, the utility sector halted a nearly three-week losing streak to represent one of the day's biggest bright spots. This included gains in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) and Dominion (NYSE:D).
- Turning to individual stocks, Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) recorded one of the day's standout performances. A pumped-up stock purchase program and a change in pricing strategy sparked a double-digit percentage advance.
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) continued its post-earnings strength. Shares rose for a second day, advancing to a new 52-week high.
- On the other end of the spectrum, Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) added to recent weakness to record its lowest close since coming public.
- Meanwhile, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) lost nearly a third of its value after the end of its PIPE lockup.
Sector In Focus
- Going into Wednesday's session, utilities had suffered a record losing streak. The S&P 500 Utilities Index (NYSEARCA:XLU) had finished lower in 14 consecutive sessions -- the longest such stretch in its history.
- The index finally halted its slide on Wednesday, finishing the day higher by 1.3%.
- The retreat over the last three weeks came amid a sudden rise in Treasury yields. Since utilities rely on high dividends to attract investors, the sector's performance is often tied to interest rates.
- The XLU had shown significant strength earlier in the year. It rose from early March to late April and then posted another advance from early July into the second half of August.
- This advance took the index to a 52-week high of $70.07.
- However, the prospects of higher rates have weighed on the XLU lately. After finishing at $69.80 the day before, the index began a slide on September 9 that wasn't broken until Wednesday.
- The index finished Wednesday's trading at $64.39.
- In terms of individual performers, Sempra Energy (SRE) climbed 3%, Atmos Energy (ATO) rose a little over 2.5% and Dominion (D) posted a 1.7% gain.
Standout Gainer
- Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) jumped more than 16% on Wednesday, driven higher by a stock repurchase plan and the addition of higher price points at the low-cost retailer.
- The company revealed that it has increased its stock repurchase authorization to $2.5B. That represents a more-than-$1B increase compared to the amount remaining under a previous program.
- Meanwhile, DLTR also said it would start offering products at price points above $1, a move that analysts had been predicting.
- Boosted by the news, DLTR gained $14.23 on the session to finish at $100.51. This was its highest close since August 25, when a disappointing earnings report sparked a massive sell-off.
- Wednesday's rally also took the stock further off a 52-week low reached late last week.
Standout Loser
- Shares of e-scooter maker Helbiz (HLBZ) plunged 32% on Tuesday following the end of the recent SPAC's PIPE lock-up period. The drop adds to weakness seen over the previous few days, further reversing some of the gains the volatile stock recorded earlier this month.
- With the end of the lock-up period, early investors in the company's transformation into a public company, who purchase shares in the company through a vehicle known as a PIPE, are able to sell their stock.
- In this case, the permission applies to up to 2.65M shares of common stock and up to 2.65M warrants that have an exercise price of $11.50. Those warrants have 5.75M shares associated with them.
- HLBZ dropped $6.62 on the day to close at $14.05.
- The stock posted a dramatic advance earlier in the month, rising from below $8 a share on Sept. 15 to a post-SPAC closing high of $28.23 on Sept. 21.
- Shares have given back a large share of those gains over the past week or so.
Notable New High
- Early Tuesday, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) released a quarterly report that showed better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its latest quarter. The company also issued a revenue forecast that topped the current consensus of market analysts.
- The earnings news sparked a rally in FDS that carried over into Wednesday's session. With the two-day advance, the stock broke above resistance to reach a new 52-week high.
- FDS finished the session at $394.51. This represented a gain of nearly 3% on the session.
- Shares have climbed about 7% over the past two sessions, setting an intraday 52-week high along the way of $399.
Notable New Low
- Recent IPO Marqeta (MQ) suffered its fourth consecutive day of losses on Wednesday, falling by 5% and recording its lowest close since coming public.
- In early June, the fintech priced an IPO at $27 per share and rose in its market debut. The gains continued over the next couple of days, taking the stock to a post-IPO high of $32.75.
- The stock suffered a sell-off from there, followed by choppy trading over the past month and a half.
- With Wednesday's decline, MQ finished at $22.97, dropping 5% during the session. This was its lowest finish since coming public. The stock also set a post-IPO low of $22.70.
