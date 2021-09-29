ProPetro shifts $74M capex from 2022 to 2021 to convert equipment
Sep. 29, 2021 7:57 AM ETProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) says it is bringing forward a $74M commitment of anticipated 2022 capital spending to ensure timely execution of the company's 2022 equipment conversion plans.
- The company says it ordered 50 Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending pumping units, which will be used to convert existing Tier II diesel units to lower emissions Tier IV DGB dual-gas engines; the conversions will cost $74M.
- In explaining the move, ProPetro says it expects the current supply chain stress will continue to extend delivery times for critical oilfield equipment through 2022 while the risk of inflation threatens to further increase costs.
- The company says $30M of the $74M will be paid in 2021 with the rest paid as deliveries continue during H1 2022, and it now expects FY 2021 incurred capex of $145M-$160M.
- ProPetro shares are undervalued compared with peers, Badsha Chowdhury says in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.