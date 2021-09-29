LyondellBasell to seek net zero emissions by 2050

Oil Refinery, Chemical & Petrochemical plant

zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

  • LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) unveils a goal of achieving net zero emissions from its global operations by 2050, and sets an interim strategy to achieve an absolute reduction of 30% in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2030, relative to 2015 levels.
  • LyondellBasell says its pathway to net zero will include flare minimization, the use of lower-emitting fuels, process electrification and furnace upgrades, and procuring a minimum 50% of electricity from renewable sources.
  • The company says it has begun evaluating a portfolio of technology options that could be deployed across its manufacturing footprint, including cracker electrification, use of hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and carbon utilization.
  • It also plans to phase out coal at its Wesseling, Germany, production site by 2023.
  • LyondellBasell said recently that it is considering a potential sale of its 268K bbl/day Houston crude oil refinery.
