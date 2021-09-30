Jerash secures $7M capital raise via equity offering

Sep. 29, 2021 11:59 PM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) has priced its public offering of 1M common shares at $7.00/share.
  • In addition, Merlotte Enterprise Limited, a stockholder of Jerash, is selling 400K shares of Jerash's common stock in the offering at the same price.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 210K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund future expansion of production capacity, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is October 4, 2021.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.
  • Shares down 8.6% after-hours.
  • Previously (Sept. 29): Jerash slumps on launching stock offering
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.