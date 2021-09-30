Jerash secures $7M capital raise via equity offering
Sep. 29, 2021 11:59 PM ETJerash Holdings (US), Inc. (JRSH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Jerash Holdings (NASDAQ:JRSH) has priced its public offering of 1M common shares at $7.00/share.
- In addition, Merlotte Enterprise Limited, a stockholder of Jerash, is selling 400K shares of Jerash's common stock in the offering at the same price.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 210K shares.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund future expansion of production capacity, for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Closing date is October 4, 2021.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.
- Shares down 8.6% after-hours.
