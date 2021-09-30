Haircare products maker Olaplex prices upsized IPO above range at $21

Sep. 30, 2021 2:27 AM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments

Stock IPO copper alphabet

jxfzsy/iStock via Getty Images

  • Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) has priced its IPO of 73.7M shares of its common stock at $21.00/share. All the shares are being offered by company's certain existing stockholders (Selling Stockholders).
  • The company initially filed to offer 67M shares at a price range of $17-$19.
  • Trading commences September 30, 2021.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 11.055M shares.
  • Closing date is October 4.
  • OLPX will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Selling Stockholders.
  • Olaplex is an innovative, science-enabled beauty company with a mission to improve the hair health of its consumers. A revolutionary brand, OLAPLEX paved the way for a new category of hair care called “bond-building,” to protect and repair hair from damage.
  • The company has seen strong momentum in its business, with net sales increasing from $99.6M for H1 ended June 30, 2020 to $270.2M for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of 171%, and net income increasing from a net loss of $22.4M for H1 2020 to net income of $94.9M for H1 2021 ended June 30, 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones issued a "Bullish" rating for OLPX and said, "While the IPO isn't cheap, OLPX's revenue growth trajectory, profits, and copious free cash flow are impressive, so the IPO is worth consideration."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.