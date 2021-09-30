Rogers Communications announces CFO transition; Shaw transaction to continue

  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) chief financial officer, Tony Staffieri, has resigned effective Sept. 29, 2021.
  • The Company has appointed Paulina Molnar as interim CFO. She has been with Rogers for 16 years and is currently Senior Vice President, Controller, and Risk Management.
  • The Company also stated that the Shaw transaction continues to move forward as previously expected.
  • Rogers Communications will host its Q3'21 financial results on Oct. 21, 2021. The Company expects results to be in line with the outlook provided on July 21, 2021.
