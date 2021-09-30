Perrigo shares gains after resolving the Irish tax assessment for €297 million
Sep. 30, 2021 4:39 AM ETPerrigo Company plc (PRGO)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) shares rise over 14% in premarket trading after announcing settlements in a tax dispute with Ireland.
- The Company agrees to pay €297 million as a full and final settlement of all liabilities arising from the sale of the Tysabri® patents and to be taxed in periods FY13 to FY21 inclusive.
- The Irish Revenue Commissioners for the Notice of Amended had claimed income tax payable of ~€1.6 billion, without interest or penalties.
- "The settlement provides that no interest is due and no penalties apply."
- Also, Irish Revenue will take no further action about the NoA or any Tysabri®-related income or transactions.
- Perrigo will make a payment of €266.1 million to Revenue within seven days after the parties execute the settlement agreement.
- The Company expects to fund this settlement through cash on hand.
- Separately, Company received in cash the entire €355 million from the recent Belgian arbitration decision.
- Previously (July 14): Perrigo rises as analyst calls news on Irish tax claim 'clearly a plus'.