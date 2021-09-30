CarMax EPS misses by $0.17, beats on revenue
Sep. 30, 2021 6:56 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.72 misses by $0.17.
- Revenue of $7.99B (+48.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.08B.
- Press Release
- Sold 419,895 units through our retail and wholesale channels combined, up 19.9% from the prior year quarter.
- Retail used unit sales increased 6.7% to a second quarter record of 231,797 vehicles and comparable store unit sales increased 6.2% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
- Wholesale units increased 41.4% to 188,098 vehicles from the prior year second quarter, an all-time high quarterly record.
- Gross margin of 10.2% vs. estimate of 11.9%.
- During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company opened three new locations and in fiscal year 2022 has plans to open a total of 10 new locations.