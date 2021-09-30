CarMax EPS misses by $0.17, beats on revenue

Sep. 30, 2021 6:56 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CarMax (NYSE:KMX): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.72 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $7.99B (+48.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.08B.
  • Press Release
  • Sold 419,895 units through our retail and wholesale channels combined, up 19.9% from the prior year quarter.
  • Retail used unit sales increased 6.7% to a second quarter record of 231,797 vehicles and comparable store unit sales increased 6.2% compared with the same quarter a year ago.
  • Wholesale units increased 41.4% to 188,098 vehicles from the prior year second quarter, an all-time high quarterly record.
  • Gross margin of 10.2% vs. estimate of 11.9%.
  • During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company opened three new locations and in fiscal year 2022 has plans to open a total of 10 new locations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.