TuSimple runs successful demo of autonomous tech
Sep. 30, 2021 7:04 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Morgan Stanley says a second demo run of TuSimple Holdings' (NASDAQ:TSP) autonomous truck demonstrated tangible progress the company has made in the last 18 months. The firm thinks the management team and the technology appear confident and ready for the Driver Out test.
- Looking ahead, analyst Ravi Shanker and team see positive catalysts in the near term, including Q3 results which should present another opportunity to measure TSP’s progress, the Driver Out test which remains on track for the end of this year and (3) resolution of the CFIUS process which is expected to occur before the Q3 earnings call.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on TuSimple (TSP) and price target of $75.
- TuSimple is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.