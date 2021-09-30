China Evergrande misses second interest payment on an offshore bond - Reuters
Sep. 30, 2021 7:24 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
- China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) misses its interest payment due Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing two bondholders, making it the second coupon missed on its offshore debt.
- However, the large real estate developer started returning a small portion of money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after protests erupted over missed payments, Bloomberg reports.
- The company, which is burdened with $305B of liabilities, failed to pay a $47.5M interest payment on its March 2024 dollar bond on Wednesday, in addition to $83.5M that was due last Thursday. It can still avoid default if it makes the payments within a 30-day grace period.
- Of the company's outstanding bonds, offshore investors hold about $20B of that debt.
- Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) wealth management unit, meanwhile, paid a 10% installment of wealth management products due September, in line with a repayment plan it had announced earlier.
- Yesterday, the company agreed to sell almost 20% of Shengjing Bank to a state-backed company for ~$1.5B, according to MarketWatch.