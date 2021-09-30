China Evergrande misses second interest payment on an offshore bond - Reuters

Sep. 30, 2021 7:24 AM ETChina Evergrande Group (EGRNF), EGRNYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments

China Evergrande Center as Evergrande"s group headquarter in Hong Kong

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) misses its interest payment due Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing two bondholders, making it the second coupon missed on its offshore debt.
  • However, the large real estate developer started returning a small portion of money owed to buyers of its investment products, weeks after protests erupted over missed payments, Bloomberg reports.
  • The company, which is burdened with $305B of liabilities, failed to pay a $47.5M interest payment on its March 2024 dollar bond on Wednesday, in addition to $83.5M that was due last Thursday. It can still avoid default if it makes the payments within a 30-day grace period.
  • Of the company's outstanding bonds, offshore investors hold about $20B of that debt.
  • Evergrande's (OTCPK:EGRNF) wealth management unit, meanwhile, paid a 10% installment of wealth management products due September, in line with a repayment plan it had announced earlier.
  • Yesterday, the company agreed to sell almost 20% of Shengjing Bank to a state-backed company for ~$1.5B, according to MarketWatch.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.