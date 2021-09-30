Constellation Brands named a top pick at Credit Suisse on strong beer margins

Sep. 30, 2021 7:24 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Frosty bottle of Corona Extra beer isolated on white

bluebeat76/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Credit Suisse slots Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) as its top beverage sector pick into the end of the year. The firm points to healthy depletions, minimal seltzer exposure and margin upside in making the bull call. "We expect improving supply and steady on premise performance," updates analyst Kaumil Gajrawala.
  • Amid the summer slump in seltzer growth, Gajrawala notes that Constellation’s Corona Seltzer line only makes up 2.1% of sales and is not seen as critical to topline growth. STZ's traditional beer profit margins remain are noted to still be in the best-in-class range with room to expand further. Looking ahead, Constellation's wine business is seen having upside.
  • Wells Fargo named Constellation Brands (STZ) a Signature Pick earlier in the month.
  • STZ trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.