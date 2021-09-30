Constellation Brands named a top pick at Credit Suisse on strong beer margins
Sep. 30, 2021 7:24 AM ETConstellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse slots Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) as its top beverage sector pick into the end of the year. The firm points to healthy depletions, minimal seltzer exposure and margin upside in making the bull call. "We expect improving supply and steady on premise performance," updates analyst Kaumil Gajrawala.
- Amid the summer slump in seltzer growth, Gajrawala notes that Constellation’s Corona Seltzer line only makes up 2.1% of sales and is not seen as critical to topline growth. STZ's traditional beer profit margins remain are noted to still be in the best-in-class range with room to expand further. Looking ahead, Constellation's wine business is seen having upside.
- Wells Fargo named Constellation Brands (STZ) a Signature Pick earlier in the month.
- STZ trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.