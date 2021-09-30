Sandvik provides an update on total M&A cost impact for the Q3
Sep. 30, 2021 7:24 AM ETSandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- As a consequence of the accelerated M&A activities in recent quarters, which have resulted in eight announced acquisitions, signed or closed, during 2021 Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) to report transaction costs of around SEK 180M in total for the third quarter.
- The transaction costs consists of ~SEK 160M to be reported by Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions and ~SEK 20M by Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions mainly related to the acquisition of DSI Underground.
- Out of the total signed or closed acquisitions so far in 2021, five acquisitions is within Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, two in Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and one in Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.