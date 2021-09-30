LifeMD +3.82% on pricing preferred stock offering

Sep. 30, 2021 7:31 AM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Telehealth company LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) has priced its underwritten public offering of 1.4M shares of its 8.875% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001/share, with a total liquidation preference of $35M.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase an additional 210,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • Closing date is expected to be October 4, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund the segregated dividend account and to repay a portion of certain indebtedness, with any remaining net proceeds used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
