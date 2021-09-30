Li-Cycle Holdings seen as poised for breakout after landing key investment
Sep. 30, 2021 7:32 AM ET Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) By: Clark Schultz
- Morgan Stanley weighs in on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) attracting a $100M investment from Koch Strategic Platforms in the form of a convertible note. The firm says it is encouraged to see LICY taking action to increase the size and aim to improve the efficiency of its Spoke-and-Hub footprint.
- Analyst Adam Jonas: "As one of the world's largest private companies, we believe Koch can offer Li-Cycle significant expertise and the ability to leverage Koch's scale, while also providing a technical validation in the work being done on both sides. We see it as a win-win for LICY."
- The funding is seen as giving Li-Cycle (LICY) room to execute on its business plan and carve out a place in the EV battery recycling ecosystem.
- Morgan Stanley keeps an Overweight rating on LICY and price target of $15.
- Shares of Li-Cycle (LICY) are down 0.95% premarket after popping more than 14% yesterday on the heels of the Koch investment announcement.