Insulet’s Omnipod 5 extension study data shows significant improvements in glycemic control

Sep. 30, 2021 8:09 AM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Vial of insulin injection with a syringe on black table and stainless steel background.

Bernard Chantal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) presents positive pivotal trial extension phase results for the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System.
  • Omnipod 5 significantly improved time in range and reduced HbA1c in children, adolescents, and adults, aged 6-70 years, with type 1 diabetes over a period of 12 months.
  • After 3 months of system use, adults and adolescents had a decrease in HbA1c from 7.2% to 6.8% which was maintained after a total of 12 months of use, with mean HbA1c remaining at 6.8%.
  • Time in range (TIR) increased from 63.6% to 73.8% in the first 3 months of use, and persisted at 72.7% in months 10-12 of use, corresponding to an additional 2.3 hours in target range.
  • Children had a decrease in HbA1c from 7.7% to 7.0% after 3 months of system use which was maintained after a total of 12 months of system use, with mean HbA1c remaining at 7.0%.
  • TIR increased from 52.4% to 67.9% in the first 3 months, and persisted at 66.8% in months 10-12, corresponding to an additional 3.5 hours per day in target range.
  • The Company expects to launch Omnipod 5 in limited release in the U.S. late in Q4 2021.
  • The data were presented at EASD 2021 Annual meeting.
  • Last month, FDA clears Insulet's Omnipod insulin management systems for use with Eli Lilly's Lyumjev.
