Sep. 30, 2021

  • Q2 GDP (third estimate) +6.7% vs. +6.7% consensus and +6.6% prior estimate. Compares with Q1 GDP of 6.3%.
  • PCE price index estimate stays at +6.5% vs. the second estimate.
  • Core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, is also unchanged at 6.1% vs. the prior estimate.
  • The GDP estimate revision primarily reflects upward revisions to personal consumption expenditures, exports, and private inventory investment. Those were partly offset by an upward revision to imports and downward revisions to residential fixed investment, state and local government spending, and federal government spending.
