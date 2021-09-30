Zogenix's Fintepla reduces seizure frequency in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome

Sep. 30, 2021

  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announces data from an interim analysis of 12-month Phase 3 open-label extension (OLE) study showing that treatment with Fintepla (fenfluramine) oral solution led to a clinically meaningful and sustained reduction in drop seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) on antiseizure medications (ASMs).
  • LGS is a rare, severe childhood-onset form of epilepsy in which seizures are associated with significant cognitive, behavioral, and motor disabilities.
  • During the treatment period, the median reduction in drop seizure frequency was 39.4% at 3 months (n=227; p<0.0001) and 51.8% for those patients assessed at months 10 to 12 (n=170; p<0.0001).
  • Additionally, of the 170 patients assessed,51.2% responded with a clinically meaningful (≥50%) reduction in drop seizures, while 25.3% of patients demonstrated a profound (≥75%) reduction.
  • Fintepla was generally well tolerated with no observed valvular heart disease or pulmonary hypertension.
  • These data were presented at the CNS 2021 Annual Meeting, held September 29 - October 2, 2021.
  • Recently, ZGNX submitted Fintepla application to FDA for LGS.
