Zogenix's Fintepla reduces seizure frequency in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
Sep. 30, 2021 8:32 AM ETZogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announces data from an interim analysis of 12-month Phase 3 open-label extension (OLE) study showing that treatment with Fintepla (fenfluramine) oral solution led to a clinically meaningful and sustained reduction in drop seizures in patients with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) on antiseizure medications (ASMs).
- LGS is a rare, severe childhood-onset form of epilepsy in which seizures are associated with significant cognitive, behavioral, and motor disabilities.
- During the treatment period, the median reduction in drop seizure frequency was 39.4% at 3 months (n=227; p<0.0001) and 51.8% for those patients assessed at months 10 to 12 (n=170; p<0.0001).
- Additionally, of the 170 patients assessed,51.2% responded with a clinically meaningful (≥50%) reduction in drop seizures, while 25.3% of patients demonstrated a profound (≥75%) reduction.
- Fintepla was generally well tolerated with no observed valvular heart disease or pulmonary hypertension.
- These data were presented at the CNS 2021 Annual Meeting, held September 29 - October 2, 2021.
- Recently, ZGNX submitted Fintepla application to FDA for LGS.