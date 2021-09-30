Anheuser-Busch InBev put on ice at Argus with Hold rating
Sep. 30, 2021 8:32 AM ETAnheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus lowers its rating on Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) to Hold from Buy with shares in a bearish pattern since June of lower highs and lower lows.
- Analysts John Eade and Taylor Conrad think fundamental valuations on BUD are reasonable at the current level and are cautious on the stock without a more aggressive dividend policy from the beer giant in place. The long-term view on Anheuser-Busch is more favorable.
- "Over the long term, we expect Anheuser-Busch InBev to benefit from underpenetration in emerging markets, increased demand for premium beers, and expanding sales of 'near-beer' and nonalcoholic beverages. Management has focused on costs, and has taken steps to reduce debt, including reducing the dividend once again."
- Shares of BUD are down 0.52% premarket.
- One of the more interesting stories of the week in the consumer sector is the question of what Altria plans to do with its stake in BUD.