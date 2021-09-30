ESE Entertainment to acquire e-sports media company Frenzy
Sep. 30, 2021 8:41 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) is acquiring European e-sports media and technology company Frenzy sp. z.o.o.
- Frenzy is focused on the video game industry and its main revenue streams include TV production, events and league organizations, and advertising campaigns.
- Under the letter of intent, ESE will acquire 100% of the outstanding securities of Frenzy, with 50% of the purchase price paid in cash, and the balance paid in common shares of ESE over a period of two years from closing, subject to conditions.
- ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela said, “By completing the acquisition of Frenzy’s market-leading production and technology team, ESE will reinforce its global proposition and deliver a fully-supported 360 solution for the e-sports and gaming industry."
- "This acquisition also will allow us to directly expand our relationship with media conglomerate Polsat, which provides unprecedented infrastructure for scale, growth and bandwidth. We are thrilled to be retaining Piotr Zak, the Founder of Frenzy, to help drive the business to the next level and provide strategic support via the Polsat Group,” commented Wasiela.