KULR Technology upgrades special transportation permit to include reused, refurbished and retrofitted batteries

Sep. 30, 2021
  • KULR Technology Group (NYSE:KULR) announces that the U.S. Department of Transportation authorized a modification to its existing DoT Special Permit (SP21139) to now include the transportation of reused, refurbished, and retrofitted lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling.
  • The upgraded special permit significantly reduces administrative requirements for both existing and potential customers by streamlining real-time operations, which provide substantial cost and time savings.
  • The special permit provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries up to 2.1 kilowatt-hours.
  • The permit also authorizes the exceptions based on using company’s specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the company’s patented thermal runaway shield technology.
  • Shares +1.6% during pre-market hours
