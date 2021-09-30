KULR Technology upgrades special transportation permit to include reused, refurbished and retrofitted batteries
- KULR Technology Group (NYSE:KULR) announces that the U.S. Department of Transportation authorized a modification to its existing DoT Special Permit (SP21139) to now include the transportation of reused, refurbished, and retrofitted lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling.
- The upgraded special permit significantly reduces administrative requirements for both existing and potential customers by streamlining real-time operations, which provide substantial cost and time savings.
- The special permit provides exceptions from shipping papers and employee training when shipping lithium batteries up to 2.1 kilowatt-hours.
- The permit also authorizes the exceptions based on using company’s specially designed thermally protective packaging which incorporates the company’s patented thermal runaway shield technology.
- Shares +1.6% during pre-market hours