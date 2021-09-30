Nova expands adoption of ELIPSON for advanced memory devices

Sep. 30, 2021 8:48 AM ETNova Ltd. (NVMI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) has announced that a leading global integrated circuits manufacturer recently ordered an additional ELIPSON platform for high-volume manufacturing of advanced memory devices.
  • The platform was chosen due to its ability to utilize advanced Raman Spectroscopy technology to extract material properties of complex in-die structures by fast and non-destructive means.
  • "The next generation of semiconductors requires a different breed of solutions addressing new complex challenges beyond critical dimensions and Nova is well positioned to lead in this market." stated Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's President and CEO.
