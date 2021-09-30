G-III Apparel Group signs fragrance license deal with Inter Parfums
Sep. 30, 2021 8:52 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII), IPARBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), parent of the Donna Karan and DKNY brands, has signed a long-term global licensing deal with Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR).
- Effective July 1, 2022, Inter Parfums will take on the exclusive license for the creation, development and distribution of fragrances and fragrance-related products under the iconic Donna Karan and DKNY brands.
- Jean Madar, Chairman & CEO of Inter Parfums, stated, “With this agreement, we are gaining several well-established and valuable fragrance franchises, most notably Donna Karan Cashmere Mist and DKNY Be Delicious, as well as a significant loyal consumer base around the world. Upon joining our portfolio, these brands will rank among our largest. We are also planning to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023."
- GIII +1.50% pre-market
- Earlier this month, G-III acquired luxury fashion brand Sonia Rykiel