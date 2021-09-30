Workhorse announces CFO and COO exit in latest leadership change
Sep. 30, 2021 8:54 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announces the resignation of chief financial officer Steve Schrader, effective immediately.
- The company has appointed its corporate controller Greg Ackerson to succeed Schrader in the role of interim chief financial officer and has initiated the search for a permanent successor.
- WKHS stock is down 3.10% in pre-market trading.
- In addition, Rob Willison, chief operating officer, has also left the company, effective immediately. Workhorse has decided to eliminate the role of COO.
- In the executive leadership change, Workhorse has appointed Jim Harrington as chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary, effective August 16, 2021. Harrington formerly served in leadership roles at Delphi Technologies.
- Newly created role of chief technology officer is named to Josh Anderson. He most recently served as founder and president of Leiten, president of RexRover, and president of DESCH Systems.
- "Building an experienced leadership team with deep expertise is of paramount importance as we execute on our plans to transition from an advanced technology start-up to an efficient manufacturing company," says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch.
