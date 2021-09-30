Workhorse announces CFO and COO exit in latest leadership change

Sep. 30, 2021 8:54 AM ETWorkhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) announces the resignation of chief financial officer Steve Schrader, effective immediately.
  • The company has appointed its corporate controller Greg Ackerson to succeed Schrader in the role of interim chief financial officer and has initiated the search for a permanent successor.
  • WKHS stock is down 3.10% in pre-market trading.
  • In addition, Rob Willison, chief operating officer, has also left the company, effective immediately. Workhorse has decided to eliminate the role of COO.
  • In the executive leadership change, Workhorse has appointed Jim Harrington as chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary, effective August 16, 2021. Harrington formerly served in leadership roles at Delphi Technologies.
  • Newly created role of chief technology officer is named to Josh Anderson. He most recently served as founder and president of Leiten, president of RexRover, and president of DESCH Systems.
  • "Building an experienced leadership team with deep expertise is of paramount importance as we execute on our plans to transition from an advanced technology start-up to an efficient manufacturing company," says Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch.
  • Previously (Sept. 27): Electric vehicle roundup: Polestar to go public, Tesla eyes $800 again, big gains for XL Fleet and Workhorse Group
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.