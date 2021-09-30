Virgin Galactic rallies with flight approval recharging bull vs. bear debate

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are up 7.36% in premarket action after the space tourism company was cleared to fly once again. So far, bulls are staying bullish on Wall Street over SPCE and bears are staying bearish.
  • Jefferies was also out with positive comments on the FAA overhang being lifted. The firm reiterates a Buy rating on SPCE with the long-term growth story revved up again.
  • Meanwhile, Bank of America has not knocked off its Underperform rating on SPCE after the FAA inquiry was concluded.
  • "Virgin Galactic resolved the inquiry by expanding its protected airspace for greater flexibility during missions and instituting more real-time communication systems for future missions. While these modifications are a step in the right direction and should be priced into the stock, we stand by our valuation given that it is based on a long term DCF which is largely unaffected by this news."
  • SPCE is one of the ten most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets over the last day, per Quiver Quantitative data.
  • Read more about the FAA decision.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.