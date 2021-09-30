Virgin Galactic rallies with flight approval recharging bull vs. bear debate
Sep. 30, 2021
- Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are up 7.36% in premarket action after the space tourism company was cleared to fly once again. So far, bulls are staying bullish on Wall Street over SPCE and bears are staying bearish.
- Jefferies was also out with positive comments on the FAA overhang being lifted. The firm reiterates a Buy rating on SPCE with the long-term growth story revved up again.
- Meanwhile, Bank of America has not knocked off its Underperform rating on SPCE after the FAA inquiry was concluded.
- "Virgin Galactic resolved the inquiry by expanding its protected airspace for greater flexibility during missions and instituting more real-time communication systems for future missions. While these modifications are a step in the right direction and should be priced into the stock, we stand by our valuation given that it is based on a long term DCF which is largely unaffected by this news."
- SPCE is one of the ten most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets over the last day, per Quiver Quantitative data.
