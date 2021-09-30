Home Plate Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Sep. 30, 2021 9:01 AM ETHome Plate Acquisition Corporation (HPLT), HPLTU, HPLTWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Home Plate Acquisition Corporation (HPLT) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 20M units at $10.00/unit, with expected gross proceeds of $200M.
- Each unit consists of one share of the company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of Class A common stock at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3M units at the IPO price to cover over-allotments, if any.
- The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "HPLTU" beginning September 30, 2021. The Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "HPLT" and "HPLTW," respectively.
- Closing date is expected to be on October 4, 2021.
- Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a special purpose acquisition company, led by Chairman and CEO Daniel Ciporin and CFO and Secretary Jonathan Rosenzweig. The company plans to focus on high growth acquisition targets in the fintech and embedded finance sectors.