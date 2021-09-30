Versace, Michael Kors extends and expand licensing partnership with Euroitalia S.R.L.
Sep. 30, 2021 9:01 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) announced that Versace has extended its license agreement with EuroItalia, the Italy-based global fragrance and cosmetics company, for another 15 years.
- Michael Kors will ink 15-year agreement to make EuroItalia the exclusive worldwide men’s and women’s fragrance licensee for the Michael Kors brand.
- “EuroItalia is a valued partner and we’re confident that together we will continue to achieve success in the fragrance business,” said John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings. “We are also excited to expand the scope of our arrangement with EuroItalia to include Michael Kors. We believe there is great potential to further develop and grow the Michael Kors fragrance business and look forward to collaborating with EuroItalia to design fragrance products that continue to resonate with our consumers around the world.”
- CPRI -1.2% premarket.