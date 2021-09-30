DiaMedica gets FDA Fast Track status for acute ischemic stroke treatment DM199
Sep. 30, 2021 9:02 AM ETDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC)By: SA News Team
- The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to DiaMedica Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DMAC) DM199 for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS).
- Fast Track is a process intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational drugs for the treatment of serious or life-threatening conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
- Drugs with Fast Track Designation may also qualify for accelerated and priority review of new drug applications if relevant criteria are met.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
- DiaMedica had posted positive topline results from a mid-stage trial of DM199 in acute ischemic stroke patients, in May last year.