DiaMedica gets FDA Fast Track status for acute ischemic stroke treatment DM199

  • The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to DiaMedica Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DMAC) DM199 for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS).
  • Fast Track is a process intended to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational drugs for the treatment of serious or life-threatening conditions where there is an unmet medical need.
  • Drugs with Fast Track Designation may also qualify for accelerated and priority review of new drug applications if relevant criteria are met.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
  • DiaMedica had posted positive topline results from a mid-stage trial of DM199 in acute ischemic stroke patients, in May last year.
