AngloGold to resume underground operations at Ghana mine in mid-October
Sep. 30, 2021
- AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) says it expects underground ore mining at its Obuasi gold mine in Ghana will resume in mid-October.
- Underground operations at the mine were suspended in May following a sill pillar failure, and the company says it has introduced a series of protocols to supplement existing operating procedures, which will add ~$50/oz. to the mine's operating costs.
- AngloGold expects Obuasi will produce 240K-260K oz. of gold in 2022 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,250-$1.350/oz, reaching a production rate of 320K-350K oz/year by Q4 2022 and remain at that level until Phase 3 development is completed by the end of 2023.
- Production is anticipated to average 400K-450K oz/year during 2024-28.
