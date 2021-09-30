Bridgeline jumps 21% on expanded Hawksearch partnership with Salesforce
Sep. 30, 2021 9:06 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares are up 21% premarket as their Hawksearch software launched an updated "Lightning-Ready" integration for Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange.
- The exclusive new connector empowers customers to increase conversions through advanced search, personalization, recommendations, and navigation.
- As the newest addition to Bridgeline software portfolio, Hawksearch is developing fully dedicated resources to their expansive partner network.
- "We are proud to offer Salesforce B2B Commerce customers an ‘Amazon-like' experience for their buyers. I look forward to providing new growth opportunities to eCommerce sites through our newly expanded partnership with Salesforce,” says the CEO of Bridgeline Digital, Ari Kahn.
- Press Release