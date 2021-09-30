Antares Pharma launches Phase I study of ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue

Sep. 30, 2021 9:06 AM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)PKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) has initiated a Phase 1 study for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue.
  • The Phase I study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of a liquid stable formulation of hydrocortisone.
  • The study is a cross-over design to establish the PK profile of ATRS-1902 (100 mg) compared to Solu-Cortef (100 mg), the reference-listed drug, in 32 healthy adults.
  • If successful, the company expects to conduct a bioequivalence study and second human factor study that will form the basis of a 505(b)(2) NDA filing with the FDA.
