Senate, House expected to pass government funding bill this morning
Sep. 30, 2021 9:08 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. Senate is expected to pass a stopgap funding bill on Thursday morning that will avert a government shutdown, Bloomberg reports.
- The package will then go up for a vote at the House of Representatives then to the president's desk for his signature, hours before the government's funding was set to lapse. The measure will fund the government until Dec. 3.
- The Senate bill strips out language that suspended the debt ceiling. It's now expected to pass both chambers with bipartisan support, Bloomberg said.
- Congress still needs to tackle the debt limit issue.
