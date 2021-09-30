Entertainment-focused SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment prices $175M IPO

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Businessman holds cubes with words "SPAC" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC focused on the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, Artemis Strategic Investment (NASDAQ:ARTEU) has priced its 17.5M shares IPO at $10/share; shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "ARTEU", trading starts today.
  • Offer is expected to close on Oct.4.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A common share at $11.50/share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.6M Class A common stock.
  • The shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ARTE" and "ARTEW," respectively.
  • The company is led by Co-CEO and Chairperson Holly Gagnon, former CEO of Seneca Gaming and Co-CEO Philip Kaplan, who currently serves as the CEO of GameWorks (GMWX) and Managing Partner of April Mountain Properties.
  • The company plans to target businesses that provide transformational technology to experiential entertainment within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.
  • Barclays and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.
