Entertainment-focused SPAC Artemis Strategic Investment prices $175M IPO
Sep. 30, 2021 9:10 AM ETArtemis Strategic Investment Corporation Units (ARTEU), ARTE, ARTEWGMWXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SPAC focused on the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries, Artemis Strategic Investment (NASDAQ:ARTEU) has priced its 17.5M shares IPO at $10/share; shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol, "ARTEU", trading starts today.
- Offer is expected to close on Oct.4.
- Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A common share at $11.50/share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.6M Class A common stock.
- The shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "ARTE" and "ARTEW," respectively.
- The company is led by Co-CEO and Chairperson Holly Gagnon, former CEO of Seneca Gaming and Co-CEO Philip Kaplan, who currently serves as the CEO of GameWorks (GMWX) and Managing Partner of April Mountain Properties.
- The company plans to target businesses that provide transformational technology to experiential entertainment within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.
- Barclays and BMO Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.