Krispy Kreme sets to control 75% of global sales through majority stakes in Canada
Sep. 30, 2021
- Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) to take majority controlling interest of its Canada business in the move to expand its omnichannel strategy in the region.
- The company says it has signed definitive agreement to partner with franchisee and operator Krispy K Canada, which owns and manages 10 points of access throughout Ontario and Quebec.
- The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Following this transaction, Krispy Kreme will control 75% of sales across its global network.
- However, Canadian operating partners Christopher Lindsay and Kelcey Hamaker will remain as co-CEOs of the entity post transaction and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of shops.
- "We are extremely excited to partner with Chris and Kelcey to help them deliver on their vision and expand our reach in Canada, tapping into their local experience to accelerate our growth," says Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2021.
- Stock is up 1.5% in pre-market trading.
