SentinelOne, Blackpanda and Pandamatics team up on cyber protection for APAC businesses
Sep. 30, 2021 SentinelOne, Inc. (S)
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is collaborating with Asian digital forensics and incident response firm Blackpanda, and Pandamatics Underwriting, a cyber insurance coverholder to provide cyber protection solutions to Asian firms.
- The company said the partnership delivers a single source cyber resilience solution to protect against advanced threats.
- SentinelOne’s AI-powered automated technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities.
- “We’ve brought a comprehensive cyber resilience offering to market with the goal of providing Asian businesses with complete protection against sophisticated threats,” said Gene Yu, CEO, Blackpanda. “The best way to provide incident response services following a breach is to deploy EDR technology that delivers autonomous detection and response capabilities. SentinelOne provides us with this, even as the attack surface has significantly expanded with the shift to work from home and cloud environments.”
- S +0.79% premarket to $54.81